Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.93.

VVNT opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 539,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.