Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.40

Shares of Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 137.40 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.82), with a volume of 252122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.80 ($1.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Vivo Energy from GBX 166 ($2.23) to GBX 135 ($1.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

Vivo Energy Company Profile (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

