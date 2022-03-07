VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE VZIO traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 2,086,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,694. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,861 shares of company stock worth $5,877,300.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 15,442.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.