VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research dropped their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.77.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,675. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after buying an additional 242,017 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after buying an additional 231,146 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 205,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VMware by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 94,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

