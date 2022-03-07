VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $3.61 on Monday, hitting $115.65. 35,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.42.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in VMware by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after buying an additional 242,017 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

