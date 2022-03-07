Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amarin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 503,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Amarin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 766,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

