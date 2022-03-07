Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 107,154 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of AppHarvest as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.27. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 3.54.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APPH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

