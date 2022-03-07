Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intersect ENT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XENT. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after buying an additional 1,442,615 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,846,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.25 on Monday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

