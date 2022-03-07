Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $99.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

