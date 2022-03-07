Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,369 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Granite Construction by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 19.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GVA shares. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Granite Construction Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.