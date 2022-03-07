Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,251 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,058,000 after acquiring an additional 330,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 194,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,267,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 85,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 364,358 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

MGY stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

