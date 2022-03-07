Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,468 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.84 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNDA. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

