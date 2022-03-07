Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.03 billion and the highest is $34.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $32.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $132.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.39 billion to $136.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.10 billion to $141.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.