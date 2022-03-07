Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $3,099,062.66 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.61. The company has a market cap of $396.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

