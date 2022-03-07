Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $155.96. 114,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,919. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $118.47 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.87.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

