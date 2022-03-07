Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Update

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 371,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.51. 952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.99. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.