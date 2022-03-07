Wedbush Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Neutral

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

NYSE:PVH opened at $79.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

