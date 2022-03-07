Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

DOCU stock opened at $101.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.79, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

