Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,232,249 shares of company stock valued at $430,808,440. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock opened at $121.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

