Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820,960 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $580,394,000 after acquiring an additional 106,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

Shares of SE stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $96.19 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $259.33.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

