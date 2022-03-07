Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

