Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 120 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $260.08 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.