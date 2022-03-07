Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 672 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

