Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Personalis (PSNL)

Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2022 – Personalis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

2/25/2022 – Personalis had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Personalis had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Personalis had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Personalis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Personalis was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

PSNL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.63. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 143,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,281 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Personalis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Personalis by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Personalis by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

