Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 8.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $53.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

