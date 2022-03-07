Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $54.72 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

