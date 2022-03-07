Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 134,607 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 251.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.11% of Himax Technologies worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 177.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 857.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 764,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 116,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,772,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

