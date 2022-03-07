Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Oshkosh by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oshkosh by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 372,419 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 914.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 259,008 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh stock opened at $106.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.27. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

