Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,678 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,679 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after purchasing an additional 368,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $745,861,000 after acquiring an additional 550,498 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 110.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,757 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $380,155,000 after acquiring an additional 323,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $194.92 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

