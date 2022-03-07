Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.80. Welltower posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Shares of WELL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,845. Welltower has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.