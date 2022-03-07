Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.600 EPS.

Western Digital stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Western Digital by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

