Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.72

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 189300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.06 million and a PE ratio of 19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In related news, Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$324,364.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$573,655.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

