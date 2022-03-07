Weyco Group (WEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WEYS opened at $23.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.57. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Weyco Group by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weyco Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

