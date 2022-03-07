Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Lowered by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.