Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 72,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,370,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 884,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

