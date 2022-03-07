WINkLink 1-Day Volume Tops $66.54 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $266.80 million and $66.54 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.34 or 0.06702017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.94 or 0.99913976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047346 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,855,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

