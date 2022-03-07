Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 191,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 394,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

