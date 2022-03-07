Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.90

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 16263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

