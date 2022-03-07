Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. “

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies (Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.