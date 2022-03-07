WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.95

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 6959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

WW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

