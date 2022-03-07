WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.95

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 6959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
WW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $639.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
