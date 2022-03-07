Xend Finance (XEND) Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $197,175.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.31 or 0.06640365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,735.92 or 0.99802047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047846 BTC.

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

