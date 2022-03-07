XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of XPO Logistics worth $70,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 175.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 45,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 207,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.36.

NYSE:XPO opened at $66.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

