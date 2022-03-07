Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

YGRAF stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.