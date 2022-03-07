Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.39% of Youdao worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 96.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 60.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 161,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 35.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 93.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Youdao alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. Youdao, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million.

Youdao Profile (Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.