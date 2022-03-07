Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $8.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58. Youdao has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $3,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Youdao by 69.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 289,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Youdao by 240.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 141,499 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Youdao by 96.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,979 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Youdao by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

