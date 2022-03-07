Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $118.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average is $127.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.