Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.11. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

