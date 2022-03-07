Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Post $1.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.