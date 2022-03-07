Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $795.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will post $795.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $783.00 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $600.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 255,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,044. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

