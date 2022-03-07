Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.73). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 89,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $16.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

